CPD completes year-long drug investigation, arrests 59 people
CPD completes year-long drug investigation, arrests 59 people

  • Updated
Concluding a year-long drug investigation, the Concord Police Department seized multiple fire arms, over a million dollars, and hundreds of grams of heroin and methamphetamines. 

The Concord Police Department arrest 59 people and seized over a million dollars as a result of a year-long drug investigation.

The Concord Police Department’s Special Operations Division has concluded a yearlong drug investigation aimed at those responsible for distributing narcotics throughout the City of Concord and their involvement in the organized drug trade.

The Cabarrus County District Attorney’s Office, United States Department of Homeland Security, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, and Firearms, the Drug Enforcement Administration, the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation, and Kannapolis Police Department all provided assistance and support with the investigations. As a result of the investigation, 59 people were charged on 140 criminal charges.

Also during the investigation $1,000,942.00 in US currency was seized along with 21 firearms. Investigators recovered 450 pounds of marijuana, 17.25 ounces of cocaine, 6.07 ounces of methamphetamines, 5.82 ounces of heroin/fentanyl, 2.7 ounces of MDMA, and 27 dosage units of various controlled substances.

The year 2020 was a challenging year due to the global COVID-19 pandemic, yet organized drug distributors continued their illicit narcotics operations, only exacerbating the damages their criminal conduct causes to the community.

The Concord Police Department will continue to work diligently to identify actors responsible for the distribution of illicit drugs within the City of Concord and are committed to holding those accountable that contribute to crime, fear, and disorder.

