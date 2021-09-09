CPD concludes two-year investigation, seizes cocaine and oxycodone

On September 9, 2021, the Concord Police Department concluded a two-year undercover investigation into a complex drug trafficking organization supplying a significant amount of the cocaine to communities in the City of Concord and the City of Kannapolis. This drug organization, led by Artansal Finell Phillips, has ties to recent violent crime and has a strong gang affiliation. The Concord Police Department, Kannapolis Police Department, and NC State Bureau of Investigation conducted search warrants today at 164 Austin Run Court Kannapolis, N.C. and 140 Beaumont Drive Kannapolis N.C. A total of 16 ounces of cocaine, 133 dosage units of oxycodone, crack cocaine manufacturing instruments, and $1,800 in cash were seized during the search. Phillips was taken to the Cabarrus County Jail where he is being held on a $1,000,000 secured bond.