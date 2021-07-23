 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
CPD determines no home invasion after SWAT investigates, road shuts down
0 Comments

CPD determines no home invasion after SWAT investigates, road shuts down

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Concord Police

Concord Police responded to a call that shut down a portion of central drive.

 Concord police

A portion of Central Drive was shut down in Concord earlier Friday morning after a call came in to Concord Police about a possible home invasion.

Around 7 a.m. a male in the area reported that multiple people had entered his residence and stated that other people were injured.

Central Drive from Evans Street to Camdon Court was shut down as  SWAT arrived on scene.

Once SWAT entered the house, police didn't find anyone inside the home, injured or otherwise.

Police determined that the man had a possible narcotic induced mental health crisis, which caused him to believe people had entered the home.

City officials stated that CPD takes calls about home invasions seriously and took time to ensure no one was inside the house injured.

Central Drive reopened around 9:20 a.m. Friday morning

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Changing of the guard returns to Windsor Castle

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts