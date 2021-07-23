CPD determines no home invasion after SWAT investigates, road shuts down

A portion of Central Drive was shut down in Concord earlier Friday morning after a call came in to Concord Police about a possible home invasion.

Around 7 a.m. a male in the area reported that multiple people had entered his residence and stated that other people were injured.

Central Drive from Evans Street to Camdon Court was shut down as SWAT arrived on scene.

Once SWAT entered the house, police didn't find anyone inside the home, injured or otherwise.

Police determined that the man had a possible narcotic induced mental health crisis, which caused him to believe people had entered the home.

City officials stated that CPD takes calls about home invasions seriously and took time to ensure no one was inside the house injured.

Central Drive reopened around 9:20 a.m. Friday morning