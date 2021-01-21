CPD identifies suspect involved in Afton Village shooting

Concord Police have arrested Ronnie Lee Metts Jr. for a shooting that occurred on Lemley Road, Concord earlier this morning.

At approximately 9:27 a.m. officers from the Concord Police Department responded to a reported shooting at 5532 Lemley Road, Concord. Upon arriving on scene, officers located James Hendon, 38 years old, suffering from two gunshot wounds.

As medical personnel were responding, officers learned that Metts was responsible for the shooting and had fled on foot following the incident and was still armed with a handgun. Following a search of the area, Metts was taken into custody without incident when he was located inside the Atrium Health building located at 5651 Poplar Tent Road. Metts was unarmed at the time of his arrest and officers later recovered the firearm which was hidden by Metts in a wooded area along the right of way on Poplar Tent Road.

It was later learned that Metts and Hendon, who are not related but both residing at 5532 Lemley Road, became involved in a physical altercation inside of the residence that culminated in the shooting outside of the residence.

Upon being taken into custody, Metts was charged with Assault with a Deadly Weapon Inflicting Serious Injury with Intent to Kill and Possession of a Firearm by Felon. He is currently in the Cabarrus County Jail under $500,000 bond. Hendon is currently being treated for his injuries and is in stable condition at a local medical facility.