CPD interviews person who fired shots outside Hotshots Sports Bar

Concord Police have interview the person responsible for the shooting that happened outside of Hotshots Sports Bar & Grill Saturday morning.

A representative with the Concord Police Department told the Independent Tribune Monday that the person responsible for the shooting has been interviewed but no one was in custody at the time.

Concord Police responded to a shots fired call at the sports bar around 1:15 a.m. Saturday. Once on scene, officers found one victim deceased from an apparent gunshot wound in the parking lot. A second person was also shot and taken to Atrium Cabarrus for treatment.

Police tweeted out about the shooting at 1:42 a.m. :

"Concord Police responded to a situation at Hot Shots Bar&Grill on Gateway Lane. They have one person in custody. There is a heavy police presence in the area but there is no danger to the public at this time," the tweet read.

The Police representative stated that the second victim is still being held in a medical facility, but the person's injuries are not life threatening.