 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
CPD interviews person who fired shots outside Hotshots Sports Bar
0 Comments

CPD interviews person who fired shots outside Hotshots Sports Bar

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Concord Police

Concord Police have interviewed the person responsible for the shooting that occurred outside Hotshots Sports Bar. The second person shot is still in a medical facility.

Concord Police have interview the person responsible for the shooting that happened outside of Hotshots Sports Bar & Grill Saturday morning.

A representative with the Concord Police Department told the Independent Tribune Monday that the person responsible for the shooting has been interviewed but no one was in custody at the time.

Concord Police responded to a shots fired call at the sports bar around 1:15 a.m. Saturday. Once on scene, officers found one victim deceased from an apparent gunshot wound in the parking lot. A second person was also shot and taken to Atrium Cabarrus for treatment. 

Police tweeted out about the shooting at 1:42 a.m. : 

"Concord Police responded to a situation at Hot Shots Bar&Grill on Gateway Lane. They have one person in custody. There is a heavy police presence in the area but there is no danger to the public at this time," the tweet read. 

The Police representative stated that the second victim is still being held in a medical facility, but the person's injuries are not life threatening.

Initial reports suggest that the altercation began inside the business and ultimately ended up in the parking lot where the shooting took place. Police stated they believe this was an isolated incident.

The police are not looking for any further suspect or person of interest, the representative said.

No names have released yet. 

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Dozens dead in flooding in northern India

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts