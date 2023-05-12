CONCORD – The Concord Police Department has identified the employee, and an administrative investigation is underway, following the passing of a stopped Cabarrus County School bus by a marked Concord police vehicle, according to a press release.

"The Department takes all complaints and allegations of misconduct seriously and is working with Cabarrus County Schools to gather additional evidence," police said.

On Thursday, May 11, the Concord Police Department became aware of a video posted by a resident on social media. The video depicts a fully marked Concord Police Department vehicle passing a stopped school bus, operated by Cabarrus County Schools, as a student was getting off of the bus.

While adjacent neighborhoods and homes are within the city limits, this incident occurred outside the City of Concord. As a result, Cabarrus County Schools is following standard protocol and is referring the traffic violation to the appropriate law enforcement agency.