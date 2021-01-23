 Skip to main content
CPD looks for vehicle involved in bicyclist hit and run
CPD looks for vehicle involved in bicyclist hit and run

Vehicle suspected in hit and run

Concord Police need help finding vehicle involved in hit and run off Warren C Coleman Blvd.

 Concord Police Department

The Concord Police Department needs the public’s assistance in locating the vehicle pictured below and identifying the operator of the vehicle.

On January 22, 2021 at 4:38 PM, the Concord Police Department responded to the scene of a hit and run motor vehicle crash involving a bicyclist at the intersection of Warren C Coleman Boulevard and Cabarrus Avenue W. Crash investigators determined that a bicyclist was attempting to cross Warren C Coleman Boulevard when he was struck by a blue passenger vehicle that was turning onto Warren C Coleman Blvd from westbound Cabarrus Avenue W.

Vehicle suspected in hit and run

Anyone who witnessed this crash or has information regarding this vehicle and driver is asked to call Sergeant B. Pizzino, Concord Police Department Public Safety Unit at (704) 920-5058 or email him at pizzinbl@concordnc.gov. The public may also provide anonymous information with the Cabarrus Area Crime Stoppers by calling (704) 93CRIME.

The driver of the vehicle left the scene after the crash travelling south on Warren C Coleman Boulevard. The bicyclist was transported to Atrium Main hospital in Charlotte N.C. where he remains in critical condition.

Anyone who witnessed this crash or has information regarding this vehicle and driver is asked to call Sergeant B. Pizzino, Concord Police Department Public Safety Unit at (704) 920-5058 or email him at pizzinbl@concordnc.gov.

The public may also provide anonymous information with the Cabarrus Area Crime Stoppers by calling (704) 93CRIME.

