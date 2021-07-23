CPD needs help locating missing woman

The Concord Police Department is seeking assistance in locating Mrs. Catherine Richardson. Richardson was reported missing from her residence at 814 Winborne Ave. SW Concord by her family at approximately 12:45 p.m. Friday afternoon July 23.

Ms. Richardson is a 75-year-old female approximately 5’06” in height and 120 pounds with grey hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a grey shirt with yellow writing on it, blue jeans and no shoes. She is missing three teeth on the right side of her mouth. Mrs. Richardson has also been diagnosed with dementia.