CPD officer, suspect shot and killed Wednesday in Concord Mills area

Gacek said it will take the department and the community time to grieve and process the loss.

"There is no playbook for this," Gacek said. "The Concord Police Department is comprised of a resilient bunch. We are going to get through this. We are a big family. It is going to be tough. It is going to affect us in different ways, for different lengths of time, at different levels. But we have a huge support system here."

Memorials can be placed at CPD Headquarters at the corner of Cabarrus Avenue and Spring Street.

WSOC-TV reported one witness who was driving through the area told Channel 9 he heard the gunshots.

“The SWAT team, the police officers, the sheriffs, everybody just started rushing, and we couldn’t actually go in,” said Kellie Miller. “I had my brother and my little sister in the car, so we didn’t feel safe.”

Channel 9 reported a police procession escorted the fallen officer’s body from Concord to the medical examiner’s office in Charlotte around 3:30 a.m.