CPD requests public's help identifying shooting suspect

CONCORD — The Concord Police Department is requesting assistance identifying a male involved in a shooting.

The incident occurred on Friday, September 4, at approximately 1:46 p.m. when officers from the Concord Police Department responded to the area of Church Street and Edgewood Avenue in reference to a report of property damage.

Upon arriving on scene officers spoke to an individual stating that he was involved in a verbal dispute with another male. The dispute occurred at the QT Gas Station located at 1086 Concord Parkway North. The victim stated he was followed by the suspect, who fired one shot from a firearm, striking his vehicle. The suspect was last seen traveling south on Church Street.

The suspect is described as a black male, approximately 5’6”, in his mid 20s, was wearing glasses and had tattoos on his left arm. The suspect was last seen wearing blue jean shorts, black t-shirt and a white ball cap. The suspect was operating an older model silver Chevrolet Aveo four door with dark tinted windows.

The Concord Police Department asks that anyone with information as to the identity of the suspect to call 704-920-5000 or Cabarrus Area Crime Stoppers at 704-93-CRIME.