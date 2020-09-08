 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
CPD requests public's help identifying shooting suspect
View Comments

CPD requests public's help identifying shooting suspect

  • Updated
{{featured_button_text}}
Shooting Suspect

The Cocnord Police Department is looking for a man involved in a shooting that took place following a verbal argument that happened at a QT Gas Station located at 1086 Concord Parkway North. The suspect is said to have shot at a vehicle after following it form the gas station. 

 Photo Courtesy Concord Police Department

CONCORD — The Concord Police Department is requesting assistance identifying a male involved in a shooting.

The incident occurred on Friday, September 4, at approximately 1:46 p.m. when officers from the Concord Police Department responded to the area of Church Street and Edgewood Avenue in reference to a report of property damage.

Shooting Suspect

The suspect gas been described as a black male, approximately 5’6” tall, mid 20’s, glasses, and tattoos on his left arm.

Upon arriving on scene officers spoke to an individual stating that he was involved in a verbal dispute with another male. The dispute occurred at the QT Gas Station located at 1086 Concord Parkway North. The victim stated he was followed by the suspect, who fired one shot from a firearm, striking his vehicle. The suspect was last seen traveling south on Church Street.

The suspect is described as a black male, approximately 5’6”, in his mid 20s, was wearing glasses and had tattoos on his left arm. The suspect was last seen wearing blue jean shorts, black t-shirt and a white ball cap. The suspect was operating an older model silver Chevrolet Aveo four door with dark tinted windows.

Shooting Suspect Vehicle

The suspect is said to have been driving an older model silver Chevrolet Aveo four door with dark tinted windows.

The Concord Police Department asks that anyone with information as to the identity of the suspect to call 704-920-5000 or Cabarrus Area Crime Stoppers at 704-93-CRIME.

View Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Procession for Mooresville officer Jordan Sheldon

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts