 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
CPD seeks help looking for man connected to burglary
0 Comments

CPD seeks help looking for man connected to burglary

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
CONCORD  The Concord Police Department is seeking assistance locating a Concord man in connection with a burglary.
CPD currently has warrants for the arrest of Darrell Mason, 43, for 1st Degree Burglary and Breaking & Entering of a Motor Vehicle.
On Monday, June 7, 2021 Mason burglarized a residence located on Gibson Drive in Concord. During the burglary, the home's security cameras were able to capture images of Mason inside the residence. The color photo, also of Mason, was captured at a local convenience store within the time frame of the incident.
Anyone with information on Mason's location is asked to call Concord Police @ 704-920-5000 or Cabarrus Area Crime Stoppers @ 704-93-CRIME. If you see Mason, please do not approach and call 911.
0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

All The Winners From The 2021 CMT Music Awards

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts