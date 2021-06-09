CPD seeks help looking for man connected to burglary

CONCORD — The Concord Police Department is seeking assistance locating a Concord man in connection with a burglary.
CPD currently has warrants for the arrest of Darrell Mason, 43, for 1st Degree Burglary and Breaking & Entering of a Motor Vehicle.
On Monday, June 7, 2021 Mason burglarized a residence located on Gibson Drive in Concord. During the burglary, the home's security cameras were able to capture images of Mason inside the residence. The color photo, also of Mason, was captured at a local convenience store within the time frame of the incident.
Anyone with information on Mason's location is asked to call Concord Police @ 704-920-5000 or Cabarrus Area Crime Stoppers @ 704-93-CRIME. If you see Mason, please do not approach and call 911.