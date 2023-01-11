DA's office won't file charges against officers involved in fatal mall shooting

The Cabarrus County District Attorney's Office will not file charges against officers involved in the Concord Mills Mall shooting last August, according to reports.

The two officers, Officers Jeremy Howarth and Maria Westphal, were shot at during a pursuit inside the mall Aug. 31, 2022.

According to the Concord Police Department and released 9-1-1 calls, the incident began when a credit card was reported stolen. The owner of the card called 9-1-1 and said he asked three men to help him purchase something and gave them his card. Instead of helping, the men took the card and purchased items for themselves, he said. The owner of the card then provided a description of the suspects and their location around the mall to the dispatcher.

Once officers arrived, they located the three suspects outside the mall. The suspects then ran back inside the mall and officers gave chase. One of the suspects produced a handgun. Officers gave multiple commands for the suspect to drop the weapon, and the suspect then fired a shot at the officers, according to police. Both officers returned fire and struck the suspect.

Dominic Jeter, the suspect, was then transported to the hospital where he later died of his injuries. The other two suspects were Wuanell Hernandez and Christian Myles Tyson.

The N.C. State Bureau of Investigation investigated the case. Later after Officers Howarth and Westphal gave statements to the SBI, they were able to return to street duty. At the time, Westphal had been with the department for two years while Howarth had been with the department for two months.