Dogs injure man and baby in attack in Kannapolis

The dogs' rabies vaccines were expired, so the owner's were required to re-up the vaccines immediately following the end of the quarantine.

The 10-day period ended Jan. 21, but it is unknown if the dogs have received their vaccinations yet.

Cabarrus County EMS was on scene following the attack to care for the child's and Kiernan's injuries.

Kiernan was wearing work pants, sweats and a pair of rubber boots during the attack. But he still sustained several deep bite marks and gashes to his legs, heel, ear, and head.

Shepard said Kiernan was unable to attend work for three days due to his injuries.

The child did not sustain any bites but was scratched in several places.

While the dogs were in quarantine, Shepard stated she heard the dogs outside for long periods of time, which is not permitted during quarantine.

Shepard said that, since the attack, she and her boyfriend care bear mace when their are in their backyard. The couple are also considering moving due to safety concerns for their son.

Shepard said she fears what could have happened to her son.

"If my boyfriend wasn't the one down there, if it had been me, they could have killed my son," Shepard said.