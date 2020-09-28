Dogs responsible for postal worker attack must be indoors or muzzled

"Because of the severity of this bite, we did take the dogs into quarantine at the shelter to get them out of that situation," he said.

Torelli spoke to the owners before the dogs' quarantine was complete about the Dangerous Dog Declaration that was made due to the dog bite. He also went to the home to inspect it before the dogs were returned.

He ensured the doggie door was boarded up and also checked that there was at least one sign on every side of the owners' property to indicate a dangerous dog. The owners previously had two signs posted in their backyard but they now have eight or nine, Torelli said.

The openers' were also required to purchase two muzzles, Torelli said, to be used when the dogs were taken on a leash outside. The muzzles were durable nylon, but wouldn't hinder the dog's breathing.

If there are any violation of the requirements from the Dangerous Dog Declaration, or if there are any more bit incidents, the dogs will be put down, Torelli said.

Deputies will continue to make periodic visits to the home to check in on the dogs.

Residents may contact Lt. Jimmy Torelli at 704-920-3289 for any questions.