Dogs responsible for postal worker attack must be indoors or muzzled

CONCORD - The dogs responsible for biting a Concord postal worker have been ordered to remain inside the owners' residence, unless leashed and muzzled, an official from the Cabarrus County Animal Control stated.
A Concord postal worker was bit by two dogs at a Concord residence while delivering a package in August. The dogs had exited the home through a doggie door in the back entrance of the house. The attack left the postal worker with serious injuries.
That was the first time there was a report made against the dogs, Lieutenant Jimmy Torelli said. They had never been reported loose or unrestrained. And there was no previous bite history for those dogs.
Since then, the dogs have undergone a 10-day quarantine and have been declared dangerous, Torelli said.
With the Dangerous Dog Declaration, the owners will be required to have the dogs inside of the residence at all times. If the dogs are outside of the home, they must be leashed and muzzled.
The owners' were also required to board up the doggie door so that it cannot be broken through or accessed by the dogs.
The dogs were quarantined for 10 days at the Cabarrus County Shelter following the bite instead of in the owners' residence due to the severity of the bite, Torelli said.
"Because of the severity of this bite, we did take the dogs into quarantine at the shelter to get them out of that situation," he said.
Torelli spoke to the owners before the dogs' quarantine was complete about the Dangerous Dog Declaration that was made due to the dog bite. He also went to the home to inspect it before the dogs were returned.
He ensured the doggie door was boarded up and also checked that there was at least one sign on every side of the owners' property to indicate a dangerous dog. The owners previously had two signs posted in their backyard but they now have eight or nine, Torelli said.
The openers' were also required to purchase two muzzles, Torelli said, to be used when the dogs were taken on a leash outside. The muzzles were durable nylon, but wouldn't hinder the dog's breathing.
If there are any violation of the requirements from the Dangerous Dog Declaration, or if there are any more bit incidents, the dogs will be put down, Torelli said.
Deputies will continue to make periodic visits to the home to check in on the dogs.
Residents may contact Lt. Jimmy Torelli at 704-920-3289 for any questions.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!