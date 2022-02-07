 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Dwelling Fire starts on Lanstone Court SW, no injuries
0 Comments

Dwelling Fire starts on Lanstone Court SW, no injuries

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Concord Fire Department

The fire at 4540 Lanstone Ct. SW was brought under control within five minutes once crews arrived on scene. 

 Concord Fire Department

CONCORD, NC – A residential fire broke out Feb. 5 in an occupied home. No injuries were reported.

The Concord Fire Department was dispatched Saturday evening at approximately 7:26 p.m. to 4540 Lanstone Ct. SW in Concord. Crews arrived on scene within five minutes and reported smoke showing from the garage of the residence. The fire was contained to the garage and brought under control five minutes after arriving on the scene.

Concord Fire Department was assisted by Harrisburg Fire Department and Cabarrus County EMS. A total of four engines, two ladders, two command staff vehicles, and two support staff vehicles responded with a total of 24 personnel.

While the home was occupied at the time, there were no reported injuries. The cause of the fire is currently under investigation by the Concord Fire Marshal’s Office.

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Come on the journey of a lifetime to this secret underwater river

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Crime

Charlotte-area man charged with murder after human remains found, police say

  • Updated

Huntersville police charged a 44-year-old man with murder following the discovery of human remains Thursday. However, no new details were released about the findings. Christopher John Nailor of Huntersville has been charged with first-degree murder, kidnapping and concealing a death, police said Friday. The remains were found in the 12000 block on Comanche Road, according to a Huntersville ...

Crime

Sweepstakes business owner previously warned by officials is charged with over 50 criminal offenses for illegal gaming

Jan. 29—The owner of a sweepstakes business in Lexington who was warned by law enforcement that he could be facing criminal charges for operating an illegal electronic gaming facility was arrested on Wednesday after a raid on the business on Winston Road. Corey Denard Albright of Winston-Salem, the owner of 52 Office Express located at 1744 N.C. Highway 8, is facing over 50 different charges ...

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts