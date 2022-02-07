Dwelling Fire starts on Lanstone Court SW, no injuries

CONCORD, NC – A residential fire broke out Feb. 5 in an occupied home. No injuries were reported.

The Concord Fire Department was dispatched Saturday evening at approximately 7:26 p.m. to 4540 Lanstone Ct. SW in Concord. Crews arrived on scene within five minutes and reported smoke showing from the garage of the residence. The fire was contained to the garage and brought under control five minutes after arriving on the scene.

Concord Fire Department was assisted by Harrisburg Fire Department and Cabarrus County EMS. A total of four engines, two ladders, two command staff vehicles, and two support staff vehicles responded with a total of 24 personnel.

While the home was occupied at the time, there were no reported injuries. The cause of the fire is currently under investigation by the Concord Fire Marshal’s Office.