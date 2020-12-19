Family and community: the life of Officer Jason Shuping

"To have a community like Concord, North Carolina to come out and rally to support, to remember one that has valiantly fought the fight, one that has been on the front lines serving and protecting, not for monetary reasons and not for notoriety, because God knows that’s not the truth in what our men and women in blue do, but to be out here with his life on the line to protect and serve our community who has gathered here tonight," the Chaplin said. "On behalf of the Shuping family and as the Chaplin of the Concord Police Department, it is my honor to thank you from the bottom of our hearts for your support."