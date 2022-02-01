Family seeks community's help in search for missing Kannapolis man

Brian Roach has been missing for almost three weeks and his family is asking the Kannapolis community to reach out and share any information that may help find him.
Roach, 43, has been missing since Jan. 13, according to a statement from the family. He was later reported missing to the Kannapolis Police Department around January 25.
Roach was last seen Jan. 13 when his sister gave him a ride from a local restaurant to a location where he had been sleeping off Glenwood Street. He is about 5’10 in height, and weighs about 140 pounds. He was last seen wearing jeans, black shoes, a big jacket with a hoodie, and a red backpack.
The family asks anyone in the community who may know something about Roach's whereabouts to come forward.
"If you have lived in Kannapolis a while, you have likely heard the Roach name. Jill Roach, a beloved retired school administrator, grew up in Kannapolis and worked in Kannapolis City Schools for 38 years before retiring in 2009. Her husband, Doug Roach, ran a local company (Roach Incorporated) which was handed down by his father and subsequently was a local real estate broker for Kannapolis Real Estate Agency," the statement read. "The Roach Family have lived in the same Kannapolis home, where they raised their two children, since 1979. Now the local family asks for the public’s help in finding their only son."
The family said prior to reporting Roach missing, they contacted as many people in his life as possible and checked all places he was known to frequent, but were unsuccessful in learning anything to help find him.
Roach is homeless, but he was in consistent contact with his parents. Going so long without speaking with them isn't normal, the family said.
"Sadly, none of his children have seen or heard from their father recently and they are concerned. Due to an ongoing battle with depression, Brian has been estranged from his children off and on for some time and has most recently been homeless. Despite his personal struggles, he has always consistently checked in with his parents," the family said. "It is out of character for him to go so long without checking in, so the family began searching for him and asked for help from law enforcement."
The City of Kannapolis put up a missing person post on social media Jan. 25 after Roach was reported missing.
The family said they don't believe he would leave town without telling anyone. They hope someone in the community may know something and will come forward.
"Brian also grew up in Kannapolis and graduated from A.L. Brown in 1997, where he played on the varsity soccer team. After graduation, he married and had three children. He coached his kids’ soccer teams, worked in construction, and often helped people less fortunate than him. His family recalls how he would often go to help others shovel after the snow or fix things around their house," the family said. "One time he was even kind enough to allow a homeless man that he had met down on his luck to live in the shed behind his house while he tried to get back on his feet," the family said. "He and his wife eventually divorced and he went on to a new relationship where he had one more child and he continued his life doing the best he could given his life circumstances. His father stated 'Brian always liked to help anyone in need. He said it made him useful.'"