Family seeks community's help in search for missing Kannapolis man

The family said prior to reporting Roach missing, they contacted as many people in his life as possible and checked all places he was known to frequent, but were unsuccessful in learning anything to help find him.

Roach is homeless, but he was in consistent contact with his parents. Going so long without speaking with them isn't normal, the family said.

"Sadly, none of his children have seen or heard from their father recently and they are concerned. Due to an ongoing battle with depression, Brian has been estranged from his children off and on for some time and has most recently been homeless. Despite his personal struggles, he has always consistently checked in with his parents," the family said. "It is out of character for him to go so long without checking in, so the family began searching for him and asked for help from law enforcement."

The City of Kannapolis put up a missing person post on social media Jan. 25 after Roach was reported missing.

The family said they don't believe he would leave town without telling anyone. They hope someone in the community may know something and will come forward.