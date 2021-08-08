Find out how to book a fire safety demonstration

The Fire Safety House helps teach emergency planning concepts like where to exit. Meza-Corral said families should plan for at least two exits where their child could escape in an emergency.

"We cover small details that can change the life of a kid," Meza-Corral said. " This is so important for kids to know."

Meza-Corral also went through demonstrations on how to use apparatuses like a fire extinguisher. But instead of using a real extinguisher, the department utilizes a new technology that looks like and is used exactly like a real fire extinguisher, but doesn't require to be refilled.

"It is the same size, the same weight, and the same pull mechanism," Meza-Corral said. "Back in the years when we used real ones, even to refuel, when we needed to refuel it was about $20 bucks."

Once a person pulls the pin, lever and aims the extinguisher, they point it at a box that lights up simulating fire and continues to sweep the fire extinguisher until the lights go out. Similar technology is used when teaching people how to douse fires with a hose.

Meza-Corral said that the hose can be used for groups learning about fire safety in industrial situations.