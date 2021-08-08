Find out how to book a fire safety demonstration

CONCORD — The Concord Fire Department's Division of Fire Prevention held a STEM Expo Thursday for Cabarrus County School teachers that showcased some of the information and educational tools the department has available for the community.
Groups of employees from the City of Concord, Cabarrus County School System, and the Cannon Balers Stadium rotated through stations at Fire Station 3 that afternoon to tour the live fire and other safety demonstrations available.
Deputy Fire Marshal Brad Hunt said the department wanted to exhibit its community safety tools to let people know exactly what safety and fire prevention is about.
"Everyone things that we just teach the stop drop and roll message or crawl under smoke, and there is a whole lot more to our education message," Hunt said.
Assistant Fire Marshal Gilberto Meza-Corral toured the safety demonstrations with the Independent Tribune August 5 explaining how they are used to educate the public.
"Concord Fire Department invests a lot of money and time in the Division of Fire Prevention because we believe in preparation," Meza-Corral said. "What better way than to start teaching kids in their early years, they go every day to school so the school system has already implemented so many program."
The Inflatable Fire Safety House is one of the tools the Fire Prevention Division uses to educate younger children. Part of a donation by the Cannon Foundation, the Fire Safety House teaches kids basic fire safety concepts. Groups or individuals can enter through the front of the inflatable house, guided or by themselves, and are immediately met with interactive fire safety messages that cover topics like smoke detectors, cooking on the stove, when to call 911, fireplaces and, yes, even how to crawl low when there is smoke in the house.
The Fire Safety House helps teach emergency planning concepts like where to exit. Meza-Corral said families should plan for at least two exits where their child could escape in an emergency.
"We cover small details that can change the life of a kid," Meza-Corral said. " This is so important for kids to know."
Meza-Corral also went through demonstrations on how to use apparatuses like a fire extinguisher. But instead of using a real extinguisher, the department utilizes a new technology that looks like and is used exactly like a real fire extinguisher, but doesn't require to be refilled.
"It is the same size, the same weight, and the same pull mechanism," Meza-Corral said. "Back in the years when we used real ones, even to refuel, when we needed to refuel it was about $20 bucks."
Once a person pulls the pin, lever and aims the extinguisher, they point it at a box that lights up simulating fire and continues to sweep the fire extinguisher until the lights go out. Similar technology is used when teaching people how to douse fires with a hose.
Meza-Corral said that the hose can be used for groups learning about fire safety in industrial situations.
"This technology isn't cheap but it does work," he explained. "Every dollar that is spent by the city for fire prevention and community education it is worth it. All of this training and this information that we can give to the community it can save a life," Meza-Corral said.
The STEM Expo included demonstrations on fire prevention including:
- Cooking Class digital simulations on how to put out kitchen fires
- Auto Mechanics digital engine compartment fire simulation
- BullEx Live-Fire extinguisher training
- Inflatable fire safety house
- Spray target practice
- Hot Car dangers/demonstrations
But the fire department has demonstrations covering several other topics available to the public.
Assistant Fire Marshal Hunt said the Fire Prevention Division is willing to go anywhere in the community.
"Anywhere that we can get a safety message out, we are willing to go," Hunt said.
Groups can sign up to have Concord Fire come to their church/school/neighborhood and give these demos and education courses by filling out the application on the website at concordnc.gov/fireprevention.