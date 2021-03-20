 Skip to main content
Fire damages Concord home Saturday morning
Fire damages Concord home Saturday morning

  • Updated
Swink Street fire

No one was injured in a Saturday morning fire at 110 Swink St. SW. Concord Fire Department got the fire under control within minutes of arriving on the scene.

 Concord Fire Department photo

The Concord Fire Department (CFD) was dispatched to a reported house fire at 110 Swink Street SW, Concord.

The call came into Concord Communications at 6:46 a.m., Saturday, March 20, according to a CFD press release. Crews arrived at 6:49 a.m. to find a house with smoke coming from the attic area on three sides.

Fire units worked quickly to enter the house and extinguish the fire. There were three people in the house at the time of the fire. They were not injured and had evacuated prior to the fire department arriving. The fire was brought under control at 6:54 a.m.

A total of 26 firefighters responded to the call. Crews were assisted by City of Concord Electric Department and the Concord Police Department. The fire is currently under investigation. Damage to the home was estimated at $7500.

