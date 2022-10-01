 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Fire damages home on Central Drive NW, leaves one resident displaced

Fire at Central Drive Home

The fire at a home on Central Drive Northwest left one person displaced. No person was inside at the time of the fire.

CONCORD – A morning fire at a single-family residence on Central Drive Northwest caused an estimated $10,000 in damages and left one resident displaced. The home was unoccupied at the time of the fire.

The Concord Fire Department was dispatched at approximately 9:57 a.m. to 1056 Central Drive Northwest after a passerby called 911 to report smoke coming from a chimney. Firefighters arrived on scene within four minutes to find smoke showing from the home. Fire crews immediately deployed pre-connected fire attack lines and entered the residence. The fire was brought under control within nine minutes. A search of the home located one deceased pet. Central Drive Northwest was closed for about one hour while crews responded and extinguished the fire.

Concord Fire Department was assisted by the Kannapolis Fire Department, Cabarrus County EMS, and the Concord Police Department. A total of three engine companies, one ladder company, one rescue company, one incident safety officer, and two battalion chiefs responded with a total of 25 firefighters.

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation. No injuries were reported.

