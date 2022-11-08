 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Fire Damages Home on Winecoff Avenue NW, one adult and two children displaced

  • Updated
  • 0
Concord Fire Department
Concord Fire Department

CONCORD – At approximately 5:58 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 8, the Concord Fire Department responded to a reported house fire at 124 Winecoff Avenue Northwest. Fire apparatus and personnel arrived on scene within four minutes and found a residential structure with smoke coming from the attic area. The fire was brought under control within eight minutes.

A total of four engine companies, one ladder company, one rescue company, two battalion chiefs and one safety officer responded with a total of 27 firefighters. The Concord Fire Department was assisted by the Concord Police Department and Cabarrus County EMS.

No injuries were reported. The American Red Cross is assisting one adult and two children who were displaced by the fire.

The cause of the fire is under investigation by the Concord Fire Marshal’s Office.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

WakeMed psychiatric nurse mourned after she’s killed in Durham. Patient is in custody

A nurse practitioner at a Durham outpatient clinic is being mourned after she died following a patient’s attack this week. June Onkundi, who was working at a Freedom House Recovery Center clinic in Durham, was fatally stabbed Tuesday by a patient at the clinic, family members confirmed to ABC11, The News & Observer’s news partner. Onkundi was a psychiatric nurse practitioner and registered ...

Watch Now: Related Video

Elon Musk reportedly considers putting all of Twitter behind a paywall

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts