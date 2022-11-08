Fire Damages Home on Winecoff Avenue NW, one adult and two children displaced

CONCORD – At approximately 5:58 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 8, the Concord Fire Department responded to a reported house fire at 124 Winecoff Avenue Northwest. Fire apparatus and personnel arrived on scene within four minutes and found a residential structure with smoke coming from the attic area. The fire was brought under control within eight minutes.

A total of four engine companies, one ladder company, one rescue company, two battalion chiefs and one safety officer responded with a total of 27 firefighters. The Concord Fire Department was assisted by the Concord Police Department and Cabarrus County EMS.

No injuries were reported. The American Red Cross is assisting one adult and two children who were displaced by the fire.

The cause of the fire is under investigation by the Concord Fire Marshal’s Office.