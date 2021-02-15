Fire damages Razzoo’s at Concord Mills

CONCORD - Concord Fire received a call for a commercial structure fire at Razzoo’s Cajun Café on Concord Mills Boulevard Sunday morning. Crews arrived on scene within 3 minutes and confirmed a working fire.

According to a press release, Concord Fire Department had the fire under control within 6 minutes of arriving on the scene. There were no injuries to report. A total of 4 Engines, 2 Ladders, 2 Battalion Chiefs and a Safety Officer responded with 26 Firefighters.

The Concord Fire Department was assisted by Harrisburg Fire Department, Cabarrus County EMS and City of Concord Police department. Fire Investigation determined that the fire was caused by an electrical malfunction.