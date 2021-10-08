Fire departments urge residents to 'Learn the Sounds of Fire Safety'

The China Grove, Kannapolis and Landis Fire Departments are teaming up with State Farm and the National Fire Protection Association® (NFPA®) to promote this year’s Fire Prevention Week campaign, “Learn the Sounds of Fire Safety.” This year’s campaign works to educate everyone about simple but important actions they can take to keep themselves and those around them safe.

“What do the sounds mean? Is there a beep or a chirp coming out of your smoke or carbon monoxide alarm? Knowing the difference can save you, your home, and your family,” said Lorraine Carli, vice-president of outreach and advocacy at NFPA.

The Fire Departments and local State Farm agents Kristina Cook and Mary Beth Burgess encourage all residents to embrace the 2021 Fire Prevention Week theme. The agents recently donated Fire Prevention Weeks kit to the fire departments. The kits include posters, promotional items, magnets, children’s activities and other educational tools.

“It’s important to learn the different sounds of smoke and carbon monoxide alarms,” said Cook. “When an alarm makes noise - a beeping sound or a chirping sound - you must take action! Make sure everyone in the home understands the sounds of the alarms and knows how to respond,” added Burgess.