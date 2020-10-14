Four KPD officers receive awards

During the presentation of the award numerous examples of his commitment to go above and beyond for the residents of Kannapolis were given. “He possesses an exceptional reputation for personal honesty and integrity that is beyond reproach. Officer Newton consistently does more than his fair share of work. He follows up on investigations even after they are closed and makes connections within the community,” said Deputy Police Chief Daniel Wallace. “On multiple occasions he has assisted people who are actively dealing with mental breakdowns. We regularly have citizens calling into the center and requesting this officer due to the rapport he creates with them. He treats everyone with compassion and does everything in his power to ensure he can get people the help they need and leave them in a better place than when he first arrived on scene.”