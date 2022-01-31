Four people displaced due to apartment fire, managing company to provide housing

The Concord Fire Department was alerted to an apartment fire at 5140–202 Binford Street NW.

The fire department was alerted to the fire around 2:51 a.m. Jan. 29.

Fire units arrived within 6 minutes and began their investigation. Firefighters found an apartment filled with smoke and heat. The sprinkler system had partially extinguished the fire. Crews began to search the other apartment units to ensure people had evacuated and to check for fire extension. As the remaining fire was being extinguished, additional crews began to perform salvage operations on the apartment below the fire to limit water damage. The sprinkler system was cut off by fire personnel as soon as they determined the fire was extinguished.

At the time of the fire, two occupants were at home in the apartment that caught fire as well as multiple other people in their respective apartments. A total of 4 tenants were displaced. The apartment management company will be providing housing for those individuals. No firefighters were injured during this fire.