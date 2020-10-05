Friends of K-9 Officers yard sale looked a little different this year

CONCORD — Friends of K-9 Officers held its sixth annual yard sale Saturday to raise funds for K-9 vests and needed supplies for local law enforcement agencies.

The local non profit organization started holding the community yard sales in 2014 when the organization first formed. It’s first year was largely successful, but with the pandemic, Friends of K-9 Officers Founder Emma Green knew the fundraiser would look different this year.

“A lot of people just can't come out and be here," Green said. "I don't expect to make as much as we usually do because of that. But we have had a pretty good turnout so far."

When the organization held its first yard sale, it was a gamble as to whether it would be a success.

"We didn't know what else to do. We were trying to raise money and we just decided that a yard sale would help and we have done pretty well,” she said. “We tend to have a good turnout with these."

While some people were not able to make it out to the yard sale this year, Green said supporters can still donate through the Friends of K-9 Officers website or Facebook page.

The non-profit provides local law enforcement with funds to support K-9 units, an area that is often underfunded, Green Said.