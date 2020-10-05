Friends of K-9 Officers yard sale looked a little different this year

CONCORD — Friends of K-9 Officers held its sixth annual yard sale Saturday to raise funds for K-9 vests and needed supplies for local law enforcement agencies.
The local non profit organization started holding the community yard sales in 2014 when the organization first formed. It’s first year was largely successful, but with the pandemic, Friends of K-9 Officers Founder Emma Green knew the fundraiser would look different this year.
“A lot of people just can't come out and be here," Green said. "I don't expect to make as much as we usually do because of that. But we have had a pretty good turnout so far."
When the organization held its first yard sale, it was a gamble as to whether it would be a success.
"We didn't know what else to do. We were trying to raise money and we just decided that a yard sale would help and we have done pretty well,” she said. “We tend to have a good turnout with these."
While some people were not able to make it out to the yard sale this year, Green said supporters can still donate through the Friends of K-9 Officers website or Facebook page.
The non-profit provides local law enforcement with funds to support K-9 units, an area that is often underfunded, Green Said.
“My friend and I noticed the k-9 that we had seen didn't have any vests. We inquired as to why they didn't. A lot of times in these small counties and towns, the K-9 budget is the first thing cut,” Green said. “We decided to start this to help the cities and counties to purchase the vests for them.”
While the non-profit’s staple is providing vests, they also help with other supplies like leashes, K-9 first aid kits and other items handlers might need for their dogs, even after the dogs retire.
“When the dog retires, they usually live out their days with their officer and handler. There is no financial support given to the K-9, after retirement. It is all up to the officer to care financially for the dog. It can be a strain on the officer to provide care and feeding. These dogs are officers who need to be supported after they have served,” Green said.
The organization extends its aid to Cabarrus County, City of Concord, City of Kannapolis and other surrounding municipalities. Green said she has driven down to South Carolina to deliver vests previously. Whoever needs the help, she said, they will give it.
"We just hope people will donate," Green said.
The Friends of K-9 Officers Donation page can be reached here.
The Facebook page can be reached here.
