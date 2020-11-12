 Skip to main content
Get the latest on road closures due to flooding
Get the latest on road closures due to flooding

  Updated
Flooding in the City of Concord

There are several roads in the area closed due to flooding. The area is under a flash flood warning until 3 p.m. Thursday, November 12.

 Concord Police Department Twitter

CABARRUS OCUNTYThere are several roads closed due to flooding in the Cabarrus County area.

The National Weather Service has issued a Flash Flood Warning for Cabarrus County until 3 p.m. Thursday, November 12.

Below is a list of currently closed roads by municipality.

City of Concord

  • REOPENED– Mall Drive at Lake Concord Road
  • REOPENEDCopperfield Boulevard at Amalia Street
  • REOPENED–Branchview Drive from Bradley street to Brookwood Avenue
  • REOPENED–Poplar Tent Road at Cox Mill Road
  • Cox Mill at the bridge
  • REOPENED–Weddington Road at 12th Fairway
  • Stough Road at Roberta Road
  • REOPENED–Erida Road at Thunder Road
  • REOPENED–County Club Drive

Town of Harrisburg

  • Stallings Road
  • Phar Mill Road at the bridge
  • Ridge Drive to Patricia Avenue
  • Autumn Drive/Autumn Lane
  • Woodside Drive

There was an incident at Stallings road where flood waters trapped a driver in a vehicle. The Harrisburg Fire Department and other agencies helped get the driver out of the water with no injures.

Town of Midland 

  • 3701 Midland Road
  • 13391 Bethel School Road
  • 12780 Bethel School Road
  • Midland Road between Bethel Elm School and Peppercorn lane

Southbound NC I-85 near mile marker 46 in Cabarrus County is closed due to flooding as well

Local officials are reminding drivers not to drive around barricades and to seek alternative routes if they need to be on the road.

This list will be updated as circumstances change.

