Harrisburg accepts $506,000 bid for old fire station

After a months-long bidding process, the Harrisburg Town Council approved the sale of the Old Fire Station 2 for over $500,000.

The old station was built as a volunteer fire station back in 1978. It was renovated several times as the need for more personnel increased. The station eventually needed to house full-time firefighters.

It was replaced in 2019 with a building over three times the size just half a mile down the road.

The old station is on a 1.38-acre lot located at 9045 Rocky River Road and the building is 3,600 square feet and is currently zoned as Office Institutional. The winning bid does not have any contingencies, zoning requests, or other conditions as a part of the offer.

The town council had approved a resolution in September 2020, which allowed the town to begin the process of selling the old station. The building was then placed for sale through the Upset Bid Sales Method. The first qualifying bid came in Oct. 13, 2020 for $300,000. Over the course of 10 weeks, the town received more than nine bids from five different companies.