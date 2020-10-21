Harrisburg receives upset bid for former Fire Station 2

HARRISBURG — The Town of Harrisburg received an upset bid of $315,050 for the former Fire Station 2 Wednesday.
Integra Reality Resources gave an appraisal after the council requested the property’s appraisal in July. The appraisal stated that the fire station building could not be used as office institutional (OI) and would need to be torn down – so the appraisal was given just for the land value.
The surrounding land is zoned as countryside residential Town Manager Haynes Brigman said.
“If the town were to move forward keeping it OI or transition that zoning to commercial, we would need to be mindful that it is likely that neighboring or adjacent properties to the fire station would also come before council to request a rezoning,” Brigman said.
The fire station property is 1.38 acres – which Brigman stated was relatively small. The town has seen interest from more commercial developers, Brigman said.
The town council approved in its September meeting to have the former fire station to be placed on the market for sale. The town is using One Alliance Companies’ services for the sale of the property.
Starnes Commercial Properties LLC placed a bid for $300,000 for the property with a deposit of $15,000 that the town received October 1.
The town council accepted the bid at its meeting October 12 – this started the 10-day upset bid process. Council member Troy Selberg motioned to accept the id and start the process. Council member Ron Smith seconded. The motion passed 7-0.
The upset bid period was posted to MLS and property sites and publicly advertised. Once the upset bid was received Wednesday, another 10-day period was triggered. It is scheduled to end November 2 at 5 p.m.
Once the upset bid period is concluded, the town council will be able to accept the highest offer or decline all offers.
To qualify as an upset bid, a bid must be at least 10% of the first $1,000 and 5% of the remainder of the first bid to continue the process. The required upset bid was $315,050 or greater.
Since the initial bid was $300,000 the minimum upset bid increase was $15,050.
With the newes upset bid at $315,050, the minimum required bid is now $330,852.50.
Once the 10-day period passes and no valid higher bids have been received, town staff will bring the last valid bid to council at the next meeting for consideration. The council can then vote to accept the bid for sale or not accept any bids and start the process over.
