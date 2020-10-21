Harrisburg receives upset bid for former Fire Station 2

HARRISBURG — The Town of Harrisburg received an upset bid of $315,050 for the former Fire Station 2 Wednesday.

Integra Reality Resources gave an appraisal after the council requested the property’s appraisal in July. The appraisal stated that the fire station building could not be used as office institutional (OI) and would need to be torn down – so the appraisal was given just for the land value.

The surrounding land is zoned as countryside residential Town Manager Haynes Brigman said.

“If the town were to move forward keeping it OI or transition that zoning to commercial, we would need to be mindful that it is likely that neighboring or adjacent properties to the fire station would also come before council to request a rezoning,” Brigman said.

The fire station property is 1.38 acres – which Brigman stated was relatively small. The town has seen interest from more commercial developers, Brigman said.

The town council approved in its September meeting to have the former fire station to be placed on the market for sale. The town is using One Alliance Companies’ services for the sale of the property.

