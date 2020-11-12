Heavy rain brings flooding across the area

• Autumn Drive/Autumn Lane.

• Woodside Drive.

Floodwaters on Stallings Road cut off Flowers Farms and Middleton neighborhoods on both sides. The Harrisburg Fire Department deployed a truck to be in these areas exclusively until the road reopens.

Two vehicles were stuck in floodwaters at Stallings Road.

Around 1:18 p.m. Thursday, Harrisburg Fire Department and Rescue crews began removing two occupants from a car stuck in high water on Stallings Road near Raging Ridge Road. Neither of the occupants was injured.

Around 11:20 a.m. Thursday, there was an incident at Stallings Road where floodwaters trapped a driver in a vehicle. The Harrisburg Fire Department and other agencies helped get the driver out of the water with no injures.

Town of Midland

• 3701 Midland Road.

• 13391 Bethel School Road.

• 12780 Bethel School Road.

• Midland Road between Bethel Elm School and Peppercorn Lane.

Southbound NC I-85 near mile marker 46 in Cabarrus County was closed due to flooding as well.