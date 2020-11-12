Heavy rain brings flooding across the area

There were several roads closed due to flooding in Cabarrus County as near record rainfall covered the area Thursday.
The National Weather Service issued a Flash Flood Warning for Cabarrus County until 6 p.m. Nov. 12.
Here is a list of roads affected and status as of midafternoon Thursday:
City of Concord
• REOPENED: Mall Drive at Lake Concord Road.
• REOPENED: Copperfield Boulevard at Amalia Street.
• REOPENED: Branch View Drive from Bradley Street to Brookwood Avenue.
• Poplar Tent Road at Cox Mill Road.
• Cox Mill Road at the bridge.
• REOPENED: Weddington Road at 12th Fairway.
• Stough Road at Roberta Road.
• REOPENED: Derida Road at Thunder Road.
• REOPENED: County Club Drive.
Town of Harrisburg
• Stallings Road.
Support Local Journalism
• Phar Mill Road at the bridge.
• Ridge Drive to Patricia Avenue.
• Autumn Drive/Autumn Lane.
• Woodside Drive.
Floodwaters on Stallings Road cut off Flowers Farms and Middleton neighborhoods on both sides. The Harrisburg Fire Department deployed a truck to be in these areas exclusively until the road reopens.
Two vehicles were stuck in floodwaters at Stallings Road.
Around 1:18 p.m. Thursday, Harrisburg Fire Department and Rescue crews began removing two occupants from a car stuck in high water on Stallings Road near Raging Ridge Road. Neither of the occupants was injured.
Around 11:20 a.m. Thursday, there was an incident at Stallings Road where floodwaters trapped a driver in a vehicle. The Harrisburg Fire Department and other agencies helped get the driver out of the water with no injures.
Town of Midland
• 3701 Midland Road.
• 13391 Bethel School Road.
• 12780 Bethel School Road.
• Midland Road between Bethel Elm School and Peppercorn Lane.
Southbound NC I-85 near mile marker 46 in Cabarrus County was closed due to flooding as well.
Local officials are reminding drivers not to drive around barricades and to seek alternate routes if they need to be on the road.
This list will be updated online as circumstances change.
Other areas were affected, too, including James Dorton Park in Concord that was under water Thursday.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!