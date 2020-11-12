Heavy rains closes more roads, requires evacuations

Heavy rains have caused a portion of Mallard Creek Road to close and the City of Kannapolis spent the majority of Thursday evacuating more than a dozen residents.

Heavy rains caused water to overtop the road earlier today, undermining a portion of the shoulder of Mallard Creek Road in northeast Charlotte, the NC Department of Transportation stated.

NCDOT crews are in the process of assessing damage and what repairs will be needed. There is not a current timeframe or cost estimate for repairs.

A detour is in place for drivers from Mallard Creek Road to Johnston-Oehler Road and Prosperity Church Road, returning to Mallard Creek Road.

Kannapolis firefighters rescued 15 to 20 people and pets from flooded homes around the city Thursday. City staff are working with the Red Cross to place them in shelters.

Water and Transportation staff are repairing water and sewer lines which have been damaged and reopening flooded streets. Parks and Recreation staff are dealing with a number of park and greenway flooding issues.

Kannapolis City Staff have been busy today dealing with the effects of Tropical Storm Eta. Kannapolis has received 3 inches of rain today.