High Point man arrested in connection with Kannapolis shooting death

An arrest has been made in a homicide case that occurred on Tuesday afternoon in Kannapolis. Demontrel Deonta Murphy, 26, of 412 Meredith Street, High Point, was arrested last night by officers with the High Point Police Department.

Murphy has been charged with first degree murder in the shooting death of Yulonda Basica Hollis, 49, of 901 Packard Avenue, Kannapolis.

Around 3:50 p.m. yesterday, August 31, officers of the Kannapolis Police Department responded to the 900 block of Packard Avenue, after receiving multiple 911 calls regarding an assault in progress. Upon arrival at the home, officers located Ms. Hollis who was suffering from a gunshot wound. Unfortunately, she succumbed to her injuries before she could be transported to the hospital.

An investigation by the Kannapolis Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Division. Officers revealed that Murphy, who was known to have a relationship with Ms. Hollis’ daughter, was the primary suspect in the incident. He was arrested without incident and will be in the Cabarrus County Jail.

No other details will be released at this time.