House fire near Downtown Concord, no injuries

CONCORD — The Concord Fire Department responded to a house fire in the downtown area Sunday morning.

At 4:59 a.m. Jan. 24, Concord Fire was alerted to a house fire at 117 American Ave. NE in the downtown area.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Fire crews responded and arrived within three minutes to find a single family home with fire coming from the rear of the house. Firefighters began searching for victims and extinguishing the fire.

The fire was brought under control within 15 minutes. A total of 26 firefighters responded to the call. The Concord Fire Department was assisted by Cabarrus County EMS and Concord Police Department.

No one was home at the time of the fire and there were no injuries reported. The cause of the fire is under investigation.