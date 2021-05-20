How NC is looking to volunteer firefighters to keep departments going

President of the North Carolina Association of Fire Chiefs Christopher Langham also explained that even with mutual aid, there could still be more danger at a scene.

"With your typical house fire, there is so much more to do than just put the fire out," he said. "We put the fire out. We search the residence to make sure no one is there. We have someone going around the house looking for exposures and utilities that need taking care of.

"There are six to eight tactical priorities that need to be done in the first four to five minutes, and if you only have two or three people there, those don't get accomplished and it becomes unsafe on the fire scene."

Having so few people also stretches available firefighters thin as other job demands increase, and that, Chief Mosley said, is what leads to burnout.

"When you have a fire fighter concentrating on being the best firefighter he or she can be, and now we're losing members — they have to be a firefighter, a driver, support personnel — they have to be all of the above pretty much at one time for the fire department to exist," he explained.