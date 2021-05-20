How NC is looking to volunteer firefighters to keep departments going

CONCORD — As Chief Tracy Mosely was setting up the North Carolina Association of Fire Chiefs Conference Wednesday afternoon, he took a minute to talk about the lack of firefighters in the state and the growing need for volunteer firefighters.
In North Carolina about 62.8 percent of fire departments are fully volunteer and 28.2 percent are mostly volunteer. That means about 91 percent of the state's fire departments heavily rely on volunteer firefighters. And while the state has lost about 600 firefighters a year since 2016 from things like burnout or career changes, fire departments are in dire need of support.
loosing that many firefighters a year brings down department manpower to dangerously low numbers. And that puts communities and firefighters in danger.
Mosley, NCAFC Program Coordinator, explained to the Independent Tribune what happens when there aren't enough firefighters available in a community.
"If we don't have enough firefighters to respond to a fire, we have to rely on other fire departments to respond with them," he said. "If we have to bring other fire departments in to respond, we are taking fire departments out of other communities, which are leaving them vulnerable as well. As the numbers continue to drop, that danger increases that we could have another emergency in another location and our response times could increase."
President of the North Carolina Association of Fire Chiefs Christopher Langham also explained that even with mutual aid, there could still be more danger at a scene.
"With your typical house fire, there is so much more to do than just put the fire out," he said. "We put the fire out. We search the residence to make sure no one is there. We have someone going around the house looking for exposures and utilities that need taking care of.
"There are six to eight tactical priorities that need to be done in the first four to five minutes, and if you only have two or three people there, those don't get accomplished and it becomes unsafe on the fire scene."
Having so few people also stretches available firefighters thin as other job demands increase, and that, Chief Mosley said, is what leads to burnout.
"When you have a fire fighter concentrating on being the best firefighter he or she can be, and now we're losing members — they have to be a firefighter, a driver, support personnel — they have to be all of the above pretty much at one time for the fire department to exist," he explained.
As more firefighters experiences burn out, the number of firefighters the state looses also increase. To help break the cycle, the state is using resources like FEMA's Staffing for Adequate Fire & Emergency Response (SAFER) Grant Program for the recruitment and retention of volunteer firefighters. And some of that goes toward getting the word out about exactly how volunteers can help their local fire department.
That starts with explaining exactly what it takes to keep a fire department going, Mosely said.
"Sometimes we paint a pretty horrific picture to some people of working in the fire department," he said. "We show woods on fire and buildings falling down. Not everyone has to fight fire. For example, you can work as a mechanic. If the trucks don't run, we can't get the trucks to the fire, so we can't go."
There are a list of positions in a fire department that span from traffic control, fire prevention and communications. And having volunteers fill those rolls helps take the strain off certified firefighters.
This is especially true for fully volunteer departments, Langham said. Sometimes having just one person available to drive an engine or truck can ensure firefighters even got to a scene.
"In our rural areas, there is no one at that fire department in many cases," he said. "We need someone that is available that can respond at the fire station and get the fire apparatus at the scene."
The pandemic has created a unique situation for fire departments, while numbers of people willing to volunteer stayed consistent or even increased, there were still restrictions. Holding in-person interviews wasn't possible for a while, so departments had to be technologically creative when interviewing volunteers. But Cabarrus County Emergency Management, Mosley said, has been crucial in helping to fill those volunteer rolls.
Cabarrus Emergency Management Director Steve Langer received a perseverance award from Mosley Wednesday afternoon for his help in placing volunteers across the county.
"Cabarrus County emergency management," Mosley said with a smile, "they have been an awesome help in making this grant so successful in this area."
In the past few months, Cabarrus County has placed about 30 new volunteers.
Both Mosley and Langham hope to see more volunteer applications come through, and hopefully those volunteers can cover different hours.
"It is becoming harder in the volunteer fire service to have enough people pull up on a scene," Langham said, "especially in the daytime hours when everyone is working."
For those interested in volunteering, they can visit volunteerfirenc.org. But Mosley said it's always a good idea to check in with a local fire department to see what help it needs.