How to spot scam debt collectors

If you have bills that are past due, you might be contacted by a debt collector. But don’t be fooled: scammers often impersonate debt collectors to try to convince people that they owe unpaid debts or try to scare or threaten people to collect on non-existent debt. Being contacted by a legitimate debt collector can be stressful on its own – make sure that you look for these signs to help you spot any scam artists.

If you’ve been contacted by someone about a debt they claim you owe, do some homework to make sure the debt and the collector are real. Get the name of the caller, the name of the collection company, its address, and its phone number. You can verify that this company is licensed by contacting the North Carolina Secretary of State and the North Carolina Department of Insurance.

You should also confirm information that debt collectors are legally required to give you:

• the amount of the debt

• the name of the current creditor

• how to get the name of the original creditor

• how to dispute the debt if you don’t think it’s correct.