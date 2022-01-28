Jewish institutions meet to discuss security in wake of Texas attack

Sue Worrel, CEO of the Jewish Federation of Greater Charlotte, issued this statement after a security meeting this week in Charlotte:
“Yesterday evening, Charlotte Jewish institutions participated in a virtual security briefing prompted by the recent antisemitic hostage crisis at a synagogue in Colleyville, Texas. The security briefing was hosted by the Jewish Federation of Greater Charlotte in partnership with The Foundation of Shalom Park, the FBI Charlotte Field Office and representatives of local law enforcement and the justice system.
“We are grateful for the support of our law enforcement partners and we remain committed to safeguarding and strengthening the Charlotte Jewish community.
“Security requires constant planning and resources and remains one of our top priorities. We must remain vigilant as we combat antisemitism in our local community to help protect Jews in the greater Charlotte area.”