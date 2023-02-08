KANNAPOLIS — The Kannapolis Police Department has arrested two juveniles in the shooting on Pacific Court that left one dead.

Isaiah Lorenzo Martinez,18, of Kannapolis died as a result of the shooting.

Martinez was found deceased in a parking lot, on Pacific Court Jan. 23.

A 14-year-old and a 16-year-old are in custody and have been charged with first degree murder and robbery with a dangerous weapon.

If you have information about this incident or any other crimes, you are urged to contact the Kannapolis Police Department at 704-920-4000. To remain anonymous and qualify for a reward you can contact Cabarrus Area Crime Stoppers at https://cabarruscrimestoppers.com/submit-a-tip/ or 704-93CRIME.