Kannapolis cancels National Night Out event due to COVID spike

The city of Kannapolis has canceled its National Night Out event due to the spike in COVID cases and low vaccination rates.
In an email Wednesday morning, the city announced the cancellation.
It read: "Due to the spike in COVID cases and the low vaccination rates in Cabarrus and Rowan counties, this event is canceled."
The event was to run from 5-7 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 5, at Veterans Park. There were plans for free food, live music, children's games and other group festivities.
Atrium Health staff members also planned to be present with a mobile vaccine clinic.
The city of Kannapolis fire and police departments are holding a new winter coat drive for children in grades K-12 in the Kannapolis community that ends the day of the event. Residents had been encouraged to bring coats to the National Night Out event. City officials said the drive is still happening. Residents can drop off coat donations at Kannapolis City Hall at 401 Laureate Way. The drive will also still run through Oct. 5.
This isn't the first event canceled in Cabarrus County due to the spike in COVID cases.
Earlier in the the month, the county announced that the 2021 Cabarrus County Fair was canceled due to community spread of COVID-19 and low vaccination rates. It was scheduled for Sept. 10-18.
The fair is the largest annual event held at the county’s Arena and Events Center. Each year, up to 80,000 people make their way to the arena over a nine-day span.
Cabarrus County has not only seen a surge in cases, but also an increase in hospitalizations due to COVID-19. According to the Cabarrus Health Alliance, there are 131 COVID patients hospitalized in the county as of Sept. 15. That number has dropped slightly from the 154 patients who were hospitalized going into September.
Atrium Health is also feeling the surge in cases across its system, with a 61% increase in COVID patients on life support in the past two weeks. There are about 246 COVID patients currently on ventilators, which is up 93 patients from Aug. 24. Of the 246 patients, 96% are unvaccinated.
Cabarrus County's vaccine rates haven't seen a major increase since the start of the spike. For the eligible population, only 52.9% are fully vaccinated with 57.5% partially vaccinated.
Of the county's total population, only 48% are at least partially vaccinated. That leaves 52% without or ineligible for a vaccine.
CHA recently issued a Public Health Advisory requesting all residents and visitors to wear face coverings or masks when indoors or in crowded outdoor areas.
The percent positive for testing has made a slight decline this past week. It's now at 12.6%. At the beginning of the month, it had surpassed 15%.
Local health leaders have cautioned that the current COVID-19 numbers the county is seeing are reaching those from the holidays between the end of 2020 into 2021.