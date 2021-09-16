Kannapolis cancels National Night Out event due to COVID spike

The fair is the largest annual event held at the county’s Arena and Events Center. Each year, up to 80,000 people make their way to the arena over a nine-day span.

Cabarrus County has not only seen a surge in cases, but also an increase in hospitalizations due to COVID-19. According to the Cabarrus Health Alliance, there are 131 COVID patients hospitalized in the county as of Sept. 15. That number has dropped slightly from the 154 patients who were hospitalized going into September.

Atrium Health is also feeling the surge in cases across its system, with a 61% increase in COVID patients on life support in the past two weeks. There are about 246 COVID patients currently on ventilators, which is up 93 patients from Aug. 24. Of the 246 patients, 96% are unvaccinated.

Cabarrus County's vaccine rates haven't seen a major increase since the start of the spike. For the eligible population, only 52.9% are fully vaccinated with 57.5% partially vaccinated.

Of the county's total population, only 48% are at least partially vaccinated. That leaves 52% without or ineligible for a vaccine.