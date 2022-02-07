 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Kannapolis man is charged in the stabbing, death of mother
Kannapolis man is charged in the stabbing, death of mother

  • Updated
Hayden Perry Jones

Hayden Perry Jones is being held in the Rowan County Detention Center under no bond.

 Rowan County Sheriff's Office

ROWAN COUNTY — A man was arrested Monday for stabbing and killing his mother in Kannapolis. 

Monday morning, Feb. 7 the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched at 9:12 a.m. to 155 Bostian Oaks Lane, Kannapolis on a report of a possible stabbing.

Deputies arrived at the address and located a woman lying in the yard near an outdoor camper. The camper was located close to the main residence at 155 Bostian Oaks Lane. The victim was identified as Julie Bostian Corriher, 55. She was stabbed in the upper chest with a large knife. Detectives from the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigative Division responded to the location and began processing the crime scene for evidence.

Deputies and detectives developed a suspect. It was the son of Julie Corriher, who was the victim in this incident. The suspect, Hayden Perry Jones, 24, was located down the street at 235 Bostian Oaks Lane and was taken into custody. 

Jones was charged with murder and has been placed in the Rowan County Detention Center under no bond.

The sheriff's office is still investigating. Additional information will be released when available.

