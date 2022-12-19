Kannapolis Police arrest suspects in Little Texas Road shooting

Kannapolis Police have arrested two suspects in the Little Texas Road shooting death.

Kannapolis police investigate shooting that left one dead KANNAPOLIS — A shooting off South Little Texas Road left one person dead Wednesday afternoon.

Police arrested Khalil Chapman and Jennifer Chanthaboun for the homicide of Claude Anthony Williams, II, which occurred Dec. 7.

Officers first arrived at the South Little Texas Road Home around 5 p.m. Dec. 7 after a 9-1-1 call reported a death. Once on the scene, officers found a deceased male.

Kannapolis Police identify suspects in Little Texas Road shooting The Kannapolis Police Department has identified the people believed to have been involved in…

Kannapolis Police released the names of its two suspects, Chapman and Chanthaboun, last week and asked the public's help in located them.

They turned themselves in to police officers at the Kannapolis Police Department early Monday morning, Dec. 19.

Chapman was charged with First Degree Murder and Possession of Firearm by Felon and Chanthaboun was charged with Frist Degree Murder. They are being held in the Cabarrus County Jail with no bond.