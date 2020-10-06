Kannapolis police chief promotes new deputy chief

KANNAPOLIS – Kannapolis Police Chief Terry Spry is pleased to announce that Daniel Wallace has been promoted to the rank of Deputy Chief of Police.

Deputy Chief Wallace began his career with the Kannapolis Police Department in 2000. He has served in several positions including Patrol Officer, D.A.R.E. Officer and School Resource Officer. He was designated as a Master Police Officer in 2009 and promoted to Sergeant in 2010.

He was promoted to the rank of Lieutenant in 2014 and served as a Commander in the Patrol Division. In 2019 Daniel was promoted to Captain with the responsibilities of Bureau Commander for both Support Services and Field Operations. He has served on the Honor Guard, as a Field Training Officer and a member of the Special Response Team.

Before he joined the Kannapolis Police Department, Daniel served as a Sergeant in the United States Army from 1994 until 1999.

A graduate of Rutherfordton–Spindale Central High School, Daniel holds an Advanced Law Enforcement Certificate from the N.C. Criminal Justice Education and Training Standards Commission and has completed 3,847 hours of professional training. He is also a graduate of the Leadership Academy at Rowan Cabarrus Community College. His honors include being named the 2008 recipient of the Roger Dale Carter Memorial Service Award.

Daniel is married to Emily Wallace, and they have three children: Anna, Emma, and Luke. He is the son of the late Mike Wallace Sr. and Martha Moore.