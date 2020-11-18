Kannapolis Police conducting homicide investigation into shooting death of 17-year-old

KANNAPOLIS — The police department is investigating a shooting which resulted in the death of a teenager on Nov. 13, the City announced in a press release Wednesday.

At approximately 9:30 p.m. Friday, officers responded to a 9-1-1 call regarding a shooting at the 300 Block of West 13th Street in Kannapolis.

When officers arrived they found a teenager had been shot. Officers immediately began CPR but were unable to save the young man. The victim was identified as 17-year-old Jaiden Yates of Kannapolis.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

An investigation into the incident is ongoing in the Kannapolis Police Department.

“Detectives of the Kannapolis Police Department is underway and they are working diligently to identify the suspect(s) involved in this unfortunate incident,” the City said in a release.

The Kannapolis Police Department requests anyone with information regarding this incident or the suspect’s location to call 704-920-4000 or Crime Stoppers at 704-932-7463 (CRIME).