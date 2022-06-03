Kannapolis police identify, look for suspect in double homicide

KANNAPOLIS — The Kannapolis Police Department has identified and is looking for the suspect in the double homicide that occurred Thursday morning.

Police said that Marlon Tyrone Anderson, 49, is being sought and active warrants are in place, to charge him with two counts of first-degree murder and possession of firearm by a felon, once he is apprehended.

Anderson is wanted in connection with the double homicide that took place at a home on James Street near.

Sharon Chambers, 61, and her nephew, Benny Sloan, Jr., 46, were found dead in the home around 8 a.m..

The home was also used as the B&T Learning Center, which is co-run by Chambers and another family member. No children were present at the home during the incident.

Police said the crime was domestic related.

Anyone with information about the whereabouts of Anderson and this incident or any others is urged to contact the Kannapolis Police Department at 704-920-4000. To remain anonymous and qualify for a reward, contact Cabarrus Area Crime Stoppers at https://cabarruscrimestoppers.com/submit-a-tip/ or 704-93CRIME.