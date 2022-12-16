 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Kannapolis Police identify suspects in Little Texas Road shooting

Khalil Chapman

Chapman was last known to be in the area of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

 Kannapolis Police Department

KANNAPOLIS — The Kannapolis Police Department has identified the people believed to have been involved in the shooting death of Claude Anthony Williams, II, 29.

The incident took place Dec. 7 at Williams’ home on South Little Texas Road.

Jennifer Chanthaboun

Chanthaboun was last known to be in the area of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Kannapolis Police investigators have obtained arrest warrants for or Khalil Chapman for First Degree Murder and Possession of Firearm by a Felon and Jennifer Chanthaboun for First Degree Murder. They were last known to be in the area of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

The Kannapolis Police Department is requesting that if anyone has information on the whereabouts of Chapman and Chanthaboun to call 704-920-4000.

To remain anonymous and qualify for a monetary reward, contact Cabarrus Area Crime Stoppers at https://cabarruscrimestoppers.com/submit-a-tip/ or 704-93CRIME.

