Kannapolis Police investigate the death of a toddler

KANNAPOLIS — The Kannapolis Police Department is investigating the death of a toddler that occurred Monday.
Around noon Aug. 15, Kannapolis Police officers and Kannapolis firefighters responded to a call stating CPR was underway on a toddler at a residence on East 10th Street.
When police and fire personnel arrived, they found the child had no pulse and was not breathing. The child was declared dead at the scene, officials stated.
An investigation into this incident is underway. No additional information was provided from Kannapolis Police.