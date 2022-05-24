Kannapolis Police present annual awards to employees

KANNAPOLS ⁠— The Kannapolis Police Department recently held its annual police awards ceremony. Two members of the Kannapolis Police Department were recently honored with the most prestigious awards given by the department.

Officer Robert Carson was presented with the Roger Dale Carter Memorial Service Award, given in memory of Kannapolis Police Officer Carter, who died in the line of duty on Dec. 31, 1993.

Telecommunicator Eric Albright was awarded the Norma C. Howard Memorial Service Award. Norma Howard was the first female and full-time civilian police employee in Kannapolis and was instrumental in establishing the records management system.

The Norma C. Howard Memorial Service Award is presented annually to a civilian police department employee who conducts both their personal and professional lives in a manner that is consistent with the department’s values and code of ethics.

Eric is a native of Rowan County. He has completed numerous training classes at Rowan Cabarrus Community College in the areas of public and emergency services. He has been interested in the field of emergency services since he was 14 years old and has led to a career in emergency services. Eric joined the Kannapolis Police Department in 2017 as a telecommunicator and he serves as a member of the Unmanned Aerial (Drone) Systems Unit and the Search and Rescue Team. He is also a member of the Rowan County Rescue Squad. Eric is the son of Faron Albright and the late Bonnie Albright.

“Eric was chosen by his peers for this honor. He is recognized by his coworkers as having a strong work ethic, being a person of integrity and being dedicated to our department. He is a valued member of our Kannapolis Police Department,” said Captain Chris Hill.

Each year, an officer is presented with the Roger Dale Carter Memorial Service Award. Officer Robert Carson is the recipient this year. Robert has worked for the Kannapolis Police Department since 2013. He has served as a patrol officer and is currently a School Resource Officer and D.A.R.E. Officer. In his role as a School Resource/D.A.R.E. Officer Robert is in six elementary schools engaging with students and teachers daily. He is also a Crisis Negotiator for the department’s Special Response Team. In addition to his professional duties Robert is active in the community. He spends countless hours organizing outreach events such as Toys for Tots in order to help the people in the community who need it the most.

“Robert is always ensuring that things that need to be done are done. He doesn’t need to be asked. This is also true of things that need to be accomplished in the community. He learns of a need or project, and he organizes people and resources to get it done. We are very fortunate to have him here in Kannapolis,” commented Kannapolis Police Chief Terry Spry.

He and his wife, Leanne, live in Kannapolis and have three children, Jack, Chase and Emma. They attend Central Baptist Church. He is the son of Raymond and Patricia Carson.