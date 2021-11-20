Kannapolis Police recruits students for the Public Safety Cadet Program

KANNAPOLIS, N.C. – The City of Kannapolis Police Department is now recruiting Public Safety Cadets. The program is open to Kannapolis and Cabarrus County residents, ages 14 to 20, who are interested in a career in public safety. Officers from the Kannapolis Police Department and Cabarrus County Sheriff’s Office will serve as mentors and provide guidance, support, and practical vocational experiences to the cadets.

The program creates a pathway for future employment in law enforcement. It also includes a leadership development academy, scholarships, mentor training, and a youth safety program. Participants will have the option to participate in national events such as the Marksmanship and Career Skills Competition.

For more information on Public Safety Cadets, please contact Travis Kiser with the Kannapolis Police Department at tkiser@kannapolisnc.gov or 704-920-4000.

About Public Safety Cadets

Public Safety Cadets (PSC) is a nonprofit organization founded and managed by active duty and retired law enforcement officers and business executives who support law enforcement. PSC establishes partnerships with local, county, state and federal law enforcement agencies and other public safety entities to provide training and practical experiences, national programs and events, and other support that will better prepare young adults to make an informed decision about a career in the public safety sector.