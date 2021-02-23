 Skip to main content
Kannapolis Police welcomes three new officers
Kannapolis Police welcomes three new officers

Three new Kannapolis Police officers have completed their basic law enforcement training at Rowan Cabarrus Community College and are now starting their field training.

Officers: Pedro Antonio “Tony” Ramirez, Jalan Coles and Noah Norfleet

 Kannapolis Police Department

KANNAPOLIS — Three new officers have joined the Kannapolis Police Department. The officers have completed their basic law enforcement training at Rowan Cabarrus Community College and are now starting their field training.

The new officers are: Jalan Coles, Noah Norfleet and Pedro Antonio “Tony” Ramirez. As part of their field training each officer is assigned to two experienced Kannapolis Police Officers in the patrol division for the next five months.

Jalan Coles is a graduate of Garinger High School and Livingstone College with a bachelor’s degree in Criminal Justice. He is the son of William and Vanessa Coles.

Noah Norfleet is a graduate of A.L. Brown High School and Appalachian State University with a bachelor’s degree in Criminal Justice. He is the son of Darin and Melinda Norfleet.

Tony Ramirez is a graduate of South Rowan High School and Piedmont International University with a bachelor’s degree in Management and Business Ethics. He is married to Kelsie and they have a son, Easton. Tony is the son of Enrique and Sara Garcia.

