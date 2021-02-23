Kannapolis Police welcomes three new officers

KANNAPOLIS — Three new officers have joined the Kannapolis Police Department. The officers have completed their basic law enforcement training at Rowan Cabarrus Community College and are now starting their field training.

The new officers are: Jalan Coles, Noah Norfleet and Pedro Antonio “Tony” Ramirez. As part of their field training each officer is assigned to two experienced Kannapolis Police Officers in the patrol division for the next five months.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Jalan Coles is a graduate of Garinger High School and Livingstone College with a bachelor’s degree in Criminal Justice. He is the son of William and Vanessa Coles.

Noah Norfleet is a graduate of A.L. Brown High School and Appalachian State University with a bachelor’s degree in Criminal Justice. He is the son of Darin and Melinda Norfleet.

Tony Ramirez is a graduate of South Rowan High School and Piedmont International University with a bachelor’s degree in Management and Business Ethics. He is married to Kelsie and they have a son, Easton. Tony is the son of Enrique and Sara Garcia.