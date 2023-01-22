Kannapolis resident shot dead, found in parking lot, police say

KANNAPOLIS — An 18-year old was found dead at a parking lot on Pacific Court.
The Kannapolis Police Department is investigating the shooting incident that left Isaiah Lorenzo Martinez deceased.
Police officers responded to a parking lot on Pacific Court, after receiving a call to 911, around 1:15 p.m. Sunday.
Officers found Martinez, of Kannapolis, deceased from his injuries.
Police is asking for the public's assistance. If anyone has information about this incident or any others, contact the Kannapolis Police Department at 704-920-4000.
To remain anonymous and qualify for a reward contact Cabarrus Area Crime Stoppers at https://cabarruscrimestoppers.com/submit-a-tip/ or 704-93CRIME.