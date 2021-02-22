 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Kannapolis teen missing for over 4 weeks
View Comments
featured top story

Kannapolis teen missing for over 4 weeks

  • Updated
  • Comments
{{featured_button_text}}
Trenity Boland

Trenity Boland, 14, has been missing form her home in Kannapolis since Jan. 23. Kannapolis Police suspect she may be in the Charlotte area. 

 Submitted

KANNAPOLIS — The Kannapolis Police Department is trying to find a missing teen who is believed to be in the Charlotte/Mecklenburg area.

Trenity Boland, 14, is 5’3” and weighs approximately 115 pounds. Trenity was last seen by her adoptive parents in late January.

Her parents, Judith Ridenhour Boland and Kay Boland, said Trenity left their home in Kannapolis Jan. 23 after Judith found Trenity with a cellphone. Judith said she wasn’t sure who gave it to Trenity.

Officials with KPD said police detectives were able to make telephone contact with Trenity shortly after her parents reported her missing, but she refused to come home.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Judith said there have been reports of Trenity posting messages and images to social media. But Judith and Kay are still worried for their daughter’s wellbeing.

 “We can see that it’s her, but she doesn’t look like herself,” Judith said referencing the recent photos.

Trenity Boland

Judith Ridenhour Boland said Trenity's natural hair is curly, but Trenity has been known to where a blonde wig. Recent social media images show her with long black hair.

1 of 2

Judith and her wife have been posting messages to Facebook, showing love for Trenity and and praying that she comes home. They have also started #findtrenity to help.

Kannapolis officials said Trenity is believed to be in the Charlotte/Mecklenburg County area. The Charlotte Mecklenburg Police Department and the Mecklenburg County Department of Social Services are assisting in the investigation.

If you have any information about her whereabouts, please contact your local law enforcement agency or the Kannapolis Police Department at 704-920-4000. You can also submit a tip to Cabarrus Area Crime Stoppers online at https://cabarruscrimestoppers.com/ or by calling 704-932-7436.

View Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Analyst: NY is getting more than Trump tax returns

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts