Kannapolis teen missing for over 4 weeks

KANNAPOLIS — The Kannapolis Police Department is trying to find a missing teen who is believed to be in the Charlotte/Mecklenburg area.

Trenity Boland, 14, is 5’3” and weighs approximately 115 pounds. Trenity was last seen by her adoptive parents in late January.

Her parents, Judith Ridenhour Boland and Kay Boland, said Trenity left their home in Kannapolis Jan. 23 after Judith found Trenity with a cellphone. Judith said she wasn’t sure who gave it to Trenity.

Officials with KPD said police detectives were able to make telephone contact with Trenity shortly after her parents reported her missing, but she refused to come home.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Judith said there have been reports of Trenity posting messages and images to social media. But Judith and Kay are still worried for their daughter’s wellbeing.

“We can see that it’s her, but she doesn’t look like herself,” Judith said referencing the recent photos.

Judith and her wife have been posting messages to Facebook, showing love for Trenity and and praying that she comes home. They have also started #findtrenity to help.